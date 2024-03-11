“He sleeping on the couch tonight” - Fans spot Adam Copeland (fka Edge) flirting with female AEW star

Fans react after Adam Copeland was seen holding hilarious signs during AEW Collision this week.

Copeland made his AEW debut at the inaugural WrestleDream Pay-Per-View event in October 2023. Since then, he has gone after the TNT Champion, Christian Cage. The duo have locked horns twice in the Jacksonville-based promotion already and both times, The Patriarch has prevailed.

In the latest installment of Collision, Cage's prodigy Nick Wayne was accompanied to the ring by The Patriarchy for his match against Adam Priest, which Nick won. Following the match, the TNT Champion tore a fan's sign which said "Christian skips leg day."

The fan turned out to be Adam in disguise, who then challenged Christian for an 'I quit' match in Toronto on March 20 on AEW Dynamite. Also, fans noticed a sign earlier held by the fan, who was later revealed to be The Ultimate Opportunist. The sign said, "Mariah! I want to be your Ex-Husband."

Following that, fans hilariously trolled Adam Copeland as some felt the sign could cost him a beating from Beth Pheonix later.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Tony Khan reveals Adam Copeland reached out to him to join AEW

On August 18, Edge wrestled his last WWE match against Sheamus. In October, Copeland made his AEW debut.

Speaking with Going Ringside with Scott Johnson, the AEW President talked about how the former WWE Champion's debut in AEW took place.

"I think the timing of it was we had a pay-per-view October 1st, and it was right around then Copeland's contract expired. He reached out to me, and also really for me, the timing of it made a lot of sense to have Adam Copeland come into AEW," said Tony Khan.

It will be interesting to see if the WWE veteran loses to Cage in their upcoming 'I Quit' match.

