"He still with AEW or has he gone?" - Twitter erupts after Finn Balor shares a photo with former WWE star

The wrestling world went berserk as former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor shares a picture with his former colleague. The star in question is former AEW International Champion PAC.

The Prince has an opportunity to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. While prepping for the match, Balor shared a picture on Twitter with his former colleague and current AEW star PAC.

Recently, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer that the Death Triangle member has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to a broken nose. He also mentioned that he is recovering and will be returning shortly.

"PAC has been out of action due to getting his nose fixed, that he was still wrestling with after it was injured to complete the best-of-seven series. We are told he should be back shortly," Dave Meltzer said.

Upon seeing the photo, the fans were elated to see the two stars together. People began to wonder if this picture meant that the AEW star had left the Jacksonville-based promotion. People hoped to see PAC back in WWE.

Some made wild predictions that Finn Balor may be walking through the Forbidden Door. They also wanted the two stars to wrestle each other one more time.

Former WWE United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo also reacted to the photo.

Finn Balor claims that the 'Demon' persona was a failure in WWE

During an episode of the After The Bell podcast, The Judgment Day member opened up about his Demon gimmick.

He recalled the time he first tapped into the persona. He then mentioned that the character needed to have a purpose and should make sense for the WWE Universe to understand. But he felt that the gimmick was getting more ridiculous and thus he felt it was a failure.

"When you bring it into the WWE Universe, it has to become something, or it has to have a reason why this happens, why this transformation happens, and I feel like the more you try and explain something, the less sense that actually makes and the more ridiculous it becomes. For me, that was the crutch that I felt."

He also mentioned that the idea was fine, but the fact that he had to try and please a lot more people than just himself was the hard part.

"It wasn't necessarily the process of the paint or the creative part of trying to execute a different unique design every time, it was to try to keep so many people happy and not really staying true to myself and why I was doing it in the first place," Finn Balor said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

As mentioned earlier, Balor is set to wrestle Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. The last time the two stars wrestled each other in a single match for a world title was at SummerSlam back in 2016.

