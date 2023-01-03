"He should take his shot at the big time in WWE with Hunter [Triple H]" - Wrestling world urges much sought-after talent to not sign with AEW

Triple H might have his next biggest signing on hand, as a veteran wrestler has recently officially parted ways with his promotion. While many have clamored for him to jump to AEW, fans believe former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis should sign with The Game over Tony Khan.

Aldis might not be the biggest name on the mainstream wrestling scene, but he has raked up several accolades in smaller promotions like TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and NWA. Unfortunately, after a monster run with NWA, the star suddenly parted ways with the company after a fallout, making him one of the biggest free agents.

In light of his NWA contract officially being over, fans took to Twitter to comment on where he should go next. The majority of the comments seemed to be staunchly against Nick Aldis being AEW-bound, with many suggesting he signs up with Triple H.

GRBKVM714L 😈💀🖤🥶😎 @GibsonMenace77 @WrestlingCovers Impact with wifey Mickie most likely, but I can see him in New Japan; he'd be just another guy in WWE and AEW, just saying... @WrestlingCovers Impact with wifey Mickie most likely, but I can see him in New Japan; he'd be just another guy in WWE and AEW, just saying...

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @WrestlingCovers AEW could use more actual professional wrestlers like him but I feel like they wouldn't know what to do with him and he'd get frustrated trying to have matches with stuntmen. He should take his shot at the big time in WWE with Hunter. See what they do with him. He's a talent. @WrestlingCovers AEW could use more actual professional wrestlers like him but I feel like they wouldn't know what to do with him and he'd get frustrated trying to have matches with stuntmen. He should take his shot at the big time in WWE with Hunter. See what they do with him. He's a talent.

B S @BurghBGS @WrestlingCovers Honestly…i think he’d work best in Impact or WWE. AEW is too crowded. I can’t picture him in NJPW. WWE would be perfect if they ran vignettes for two months building him. I’d love to see him cost Cody the title somehow since there’s a story there already. @WrestlingCovers Honestly…i think he’d work best in Impact or WWE. AEW is too crowded. I can’t picture him in NJPW. WWE would be perfect if they ran vignettes for two months building him. I’d love to see him cost Cody the title somehow since there’s a story there already.

Pineal Gland @IlluminatiScum @ringsidenews_ WWE. At least to say he’s been there. Plus I do think they’ll use him better than AEW. @ringsidenews_ WWE. At least to say he’s been there. Plus I do think they’ll use him better than AEW.

SebCar @Siccorey666 @ringsidenews_ He will go back to TNA for sure or maybe AEW if he wants to go big, but I don’t think WWE have interest in him🤔 @ringsidenews_ He will go back to TNA for sure or maybe AEW if he wants to go big, but I don’t think WWE have interest in him🤔

TKO @wrestling_tko @ringsidenews_ Hopefully not AEW. I am not a fan haven’t been all the way back to Magnus @ringsidenews_ Hopefully not AEW. I am not a fan haven’t been all the way back to Magnus

Steven Williams @StevenW1975 @WrestlingCovers Stay away from AEW. There is absolutely nothing there for him. @WrestlingCovers Stay away from AEW. There is absolutely nothing there for him.

While fans enthusiastically await his next move, Booker T believes Nick Aldis wasted too much time in smaller promotions and is already past his prime. Aldis is currently 36 years old, only a year younger than Cody Rhodes, who was one of the biggest WWE acquisitions of 2022.

Could Triple H still decide to go against the warning of his former colleague, Booker T? Fans will likely not have to wait too long, as the Modern Day Gladiator will likely jump to his next promotion very soon.

Ric Flair believes that Nick Aldis' next step will be to either sign with Triple H or Tony Khan

Many veterans have weighed in on where the former NWA World Champion should head next, especially after the massive impact he had on the promotion. Aldis has often been praised for his wrestling prowess and persona online, making him a possible asset to either AEW or WWE.

During an episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair commented on Nick Aldis' long runs outside of any major promotion:

"Like Nick Aldis, the kid’s really good. But he’s never gotten that big break – nothing against NWA because you know that’s my favorite belt of all time. But his big break will be coming to either AEW or WWE." [From 01:40 onward]

After recently picking up Dragon Lee - a star Tony Khan was seemingly interested in - could Triple H sign Nick Aldis in order to spite the AEW President? Or will the veteran make his way into AEW after all?

