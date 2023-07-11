"He would be a very VERY good fit in the BCC" - Fans want absent AEW star to join Blackpool Combat Club for Blood and Guts

AEW fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Blood and Guts match, which promises a thrilling showdown between two dominant factions, The Elite, and the Blackpool Combat Club.

However, the BCC is currently missing a member for this crucial match, and fans on Twitter have made their desires known that they want the absent AEW star, PAC, to join the Blackpool Combat Club for Blood and Guts.

PAC, who was last seen on AEW TV during the January 11, 2023 edition of Dynamite, teamed up with Death Triangle to face The Elite in the Best-of-Seven Series final match. Unfortunately, they fell short and lost the trios championship to The Elite.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, PAC had a nose injury. He underwent surgery and is currently in recovery. His return to action is expected soon. Initially, Bryan Danielson was slated to be the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

However, he recently suffered an injury during a match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door, leaving the door open for someone to fill the void.

Fans on Twitter have made their choice clear as they want PAC to join the BCC and help them face The Elite in what promises to be a monumental clash.

Check out the reaction below:

brandono @bwand0no @KXNGAO omg i forgot about pac. he would be a very VERY good fit in the BCC @KXNGAO omg i forgot about pac. he would be a very VERY good fit in the BCC

Cory Lancor @AshesDarkmare @KXNGAO PAC would be perfect for Team BCC and of course Ibushi for the Elite @KXNGAO PAC would be perfect for Team BCC and of course Ibushi for the Elite

ichigosenpai @ichigovirgo @KXNGAO PAC in the BCC would be INSANE @KXNGAO PAC in the BCC would be INSANE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

JayTheKnicksFan @Jaydaknicksfan @KXNGAO Pac in the BCC would be dope @KXNGAO Pac in the BCC would be dope

As the anticipation builds for Blood and Guts, fans await the announcement of the final member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Only time will tell if PAC will make his triumphant return in the match.

AEW star PAC was spotted with WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Finn Balor, who was gearing up for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, took to social media to share an intriguing photo.

The picture featured Finn Balor alongside former WWE Superstar Neville, now known as PAC in AEW. Both stars' friendship is no secret, as they have often expressed mutual respect and admiration for each other.

The photo of Balor and PAC is a testament to the strong bond they have formed over the years, transcending the boundaries of wrestling promotions. While the exact nature and implications of their meeting remain unknown.

Do you want to see PAC join the Blackpool Combat Club to face the Elite at Blood and Guts? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes