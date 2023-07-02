"He wants to be back so bad," "The real Honorary Uce" - Fans go wild after former WWE Superstar posts a photo with The Usos

The wrestling world went wild following a photo posted by a former WWE Superstar alongside The Usos. The star was none other than former AEW TNT Champion Miro.

Tonight at the Money in the Bank Premium Live event, The Usos are set to face their brothers, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, in a tag team match, which WWE labeled as The Bloodline Civil War.

Ahead of the match, Miro took to his Instagram to motivate the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

"Day one. Go get it Uce," Miro wrote.

Upon seeing his post, the fans reacted with the hope that The Redeemer would be heading back to WWE to team up with The Usos.

Some also recalled the fact that Jey and Jimmy Uso's father, Rikishi, was one of Miro's trainers. Thus they were convinced he was an 'Honorary Uce.'

Fans want to see The Usos team up with Miro in WWE

Some fans also wanted to see The God's Favorite Champion return to Stamford-based promotion to have a match against Solo Sikoa or run things back with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The wrestling world wants to see Miro return and wrestle Solo Sikoa or Roman Reigns.

Miro's wife Lana (aka CJ Perry) also reacted to the picture praising her husband's physique.

Former WWE star Lana comments on Miro's post

Roman Reigns pinned for the first time in over three years at WWE Money in the Bank

As mentioned earlier, tonight was the Bloodline Civil War. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were looking to put an end to The Usos.

This match was the first time Jimmy and Jey Uso wrestled with their younger brother Solo Sikoa.

Both teams gave everything they had. Reigns and Sikoa hit Jey with a Samoan Spike and Spear combo and hoped to win,, but to everyone's surprise, Main Event Jey Uso kicked out at the last second.

Finally, The Tribal Chief was hit with multiple Superkicks from his cousins. Then, Jey Uso hit the Splash and pinned Reigns for the win.

This was the first time The Head of the Table was pinned in over three years. The team of Sikoa and Reigns currently have teamed up twice, and both times they have suffered defeat.

What was your reaction to the main event of Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

