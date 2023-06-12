"He wants to die" - Fans explode after 58-year-old WWE legend says he wants to face Brock Lesnar in his retirement match

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names to have been in WWE. He is often involved in the most high-profile angles on the shows and is a multi-time world champion. Sabu recently expressed his desire to face him in his final match.

Sabu is one of the most iconic wrestling figures from the Attitude Era and plied his trade in WWE for a couple of years. While his time in ECW made him the superstar he became, he had several matches in the Stamford-based promotion.

His last match in the global wrestling juggernaut's main roster came on RAW in 2007 when he was a part of the World Tag Team Championship Nine-Team Battle Royal. His last official WWE match came on ECW in an Extreme Rules Fatal Four Way match that saw Rob Van Dam defeat Sabu, the Sandman, and Tommy Dreamer.

He recently showed up in AEW when it was announced that he would be in Adam Cole's corner for his unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. He recently expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar in his final career match. This elicited a strong reaction from fans on social media:

What did Sabu say about facing former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Despite his legendary career, Sabu has not faced many of the biggest names that WWE has ever seen. That is in part due to most of his prime being spent in ECW.

During a recent signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, the 58-year-old stated that he would like to have a match against the former UFC megastar. He further stated that he would prefer it to be his final match, calling the 10-time WWE world champion the perfect opponent:

"I'd like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it's going to be an actual final match and I'm not going to wrestle no more, I'd like it to be against Brock Lesnar." Sabu added, "He'd be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don't do, and I do stuff that he doesn't do." (H/T Fightful)

Sabu is 58 years of age and has had numerous health-related issues. His last in-ring outing came in 2021, so the possibility of him taking on the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is next to none. However, during his prime, that match could have been incredible.

