"He will destroy WWE if he comes" - Fans react to an old video of Triple H on CM Punk after being fired from AEW

CM Punk being fired from AEW is arguably the biggest news in pro wrestling at the moment, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could be taking special interest in the development. However, a resurfaced video of The Game might suggest otherwise.

The Second City Saint was allegedly involved in a backstage altercation during AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. According to reports, he had a fight with Jack Perry, leading to the former WWE Champion lunging at Tony Khan. Following an internal investigation, Khan announced on social media that The Voice of the Voiceless was fired from the company with immediate effect.

Despite everything that has happened in AEW involving CM Punk over the last 12 months, the news was still shocking. The veteran was among the company's biggest stars and the top merchandise seller. Collision was essentially introduced to welcome him back after the "Brawl Out" incident in 2022.

CM Punk previously left WWE in acrimonious circumstances, walking out of the company in 2014. While it soured his relationship with the Stamford-based company, he could return to his former stomping grounds after his AEW exit. However, an old video of Triple H suggests that the Hall of Famer may not favor Punk's return.

WWE legend Bully Ray defended CM Punk after AEW All In 2023

The pro wrestling world had varied reactions to the abovementioned All In incident. Many felt CM Punk was right to stand up for himself, while others thought he went too far.

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray defended The Second City Saint's alleged actions. He further called Jack Perry a "young and brash" kid.

“Jungle Boy [Perry] is an ignorant young boy who doesn’t understand this industry. He doesn’t know better. He’s a young, brash kid who doesn’t know better. And I’m sure the dirt sheets are gonna have a field day with this one. But he needs to be sat down by a veteran like Taz, like JR, like Billy Gunn, one of those guys, and made to understand and educate him as to why you don’t say those things on camera for a multitude of reasons.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It remains to be seen how both CM Punk and AEW move forward from this situation.

