"He will make a run in the WWE when the actual contract end" - Fans react after major AEW star drops a hint at retirement

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's recent comments regarding his future in the wrestling industry have sent shockwaves among fans.

The Cleaner has been considered one of the top wrestlers for years, with WWE reportedly showing interest in him in the past. However, Omega has remained loyal to AEW since its inception and has been a key player in the company's success.

The Cleaner's comments came ahead of his much-anticipated cage match against Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he teased that his retirement may be closer than many fans would want it to be.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were quick to react to this news, with some expressing their sadness at the thought of Omega retiring while others speculated on what his future may hold.

Many fans were divided on whether or not Omega would sign with WWE if he were to retire from AEW.

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @DrainBamager I think he will make a run In the WWE when the actual contract end. He deserve it . @DrainBamager I think he will make a run In the WWE when the actual contract end. He deserve it .

Almost Competent @MasterofM3h @PuroresuFlow I'll miss him when he's gone but will thank him for the memories @PuroresuFlow I'll miss him when he's gone but will thank him for the memories

Despite the rumors and speculation surrounding his future, Omega remains focused on his upcoming match against Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite. Fans can expect a hard-fought battle between two of the industry's top stars as he looks to cement his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers ever.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Omega's comments about retirement are just a tease or a genuine indication of his plans.

Kenny Omega on his AEW career and time away from wrestling

Kenny Omega shared how his time away to rehab injuries has impacted his AEW career.

The Cleaner admitted in an interview that while he was able to get himself into better shape during his hiatus, he nearly set himself back further by pushing too hard and straining a tendon in his knee.

“I was able to get myself into better shape in the time away because I had a goal and a vision. But it almost came to a screeching halt when I strained a tendon in my knee because I was pushing too hard."

Despite the setback, Omega returned to the ring and had an impressive reign as the AEW Trios Champion. While his time as champ has ended, his legacy in the industry is secured, and fans continue to support him as he navigates his wrestling career.

