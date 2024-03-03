"He will never make it past AEW" - Fans are furious as Darby Allin seemingly calls Kurt Angle 'a little bit**'

Wrestling fans are furious over AEW star Darby Allin's comments about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His legitimate skills on the mat are evident from the fact that he won an Olympic Gold Medal with a "broken freakin' neck."

Angle is known to be a legit tough guy, and over the years, he evolved to compete like a cyborg in the ring. His athleticism and character work are second to none. The former WWE Champion has provided some entertaining moments for the fans as well.

While his career immediately took off, Kurt Angle may not have gotten the ending he wanted. Angle hung up his boots after competing in his final match at WrestleMania 35. However, many fans were unsatisfied with Angle's final opponent as they thought it should've been someone like John Cena; it would've made the perfect ending to a storied career. However, that never happened.

Recently, Darby Allin made some comments, allegedly taking a subtle shot at the WWE Hall of Famer. His comments hinted that Angle did not fight to face someone he actually wanted to wrestle in his retirement match. During the course of his rant, Allin seemingly called Angle "a little b***h."

Expand Tweet

This did not sit well with wrestling fans, who took to social media to voice their frustrations over Allin's comments.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Fans react to Darby Allin's comments

Darby Allin highlights his future plan after AEW Revolution 2024

Sting is set to have his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 when he and Darby Allin team up against the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Given that this is Sting's final match, many have wondered what the future will hold for Allin.

In an interview with the Fanatics View podcast, Allin highlighted his plan of going for the AEW World Championship and becoming the face of the company:

"When I get back.. If I get back [from Mt. Everest].. So the thing is, like, I want to be the face of this company. And in order to be the face of this company you need to have that [AEW] World Championship. So.. that's the next goal. World Champion."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Allin and Sting will be able to retain their Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

What are your thoughts on Darby Allin's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!