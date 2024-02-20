"He will NOT go down as a bigger legend," "Not even close" - Fans not impressed with claims of AEW star being better than Roman Reigns

Wrestling fans recently compared a top AEW star with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The name in question is Reigns' former stablemate, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were part of a faction called The Sheild in WWE. The duo dominated the company alongside Seth Rollins for many years. When The Shield disbanded, all three members went on different paths. Reigns and Rollins are currently world champions in WWE, while The Purveyor of Violence dominates AEW.

Time and again, fans debate who was the best wrestler in The Shield. A wrestling fan recently tweeted that the former AEW World Champion was better than The Head of the Table. The post drew varied reactions on Facebook.

You can check out the tweet below:

Here are some screenshots of the fans' reactions on Facebook:

Who is the better wrestler - Jon Moxley or Reigns?

Roman Reigns sends Cody Rhodes a subtle message on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre in singles action. Nobody has been able to pin The American Nightmare (except Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39) for a long time. However, McIntyre accomplished the task on the red show with a little help from Solo Sikoa.

The match's final moments saw Sikoa delivering a Samoan Spike to Cody Rhodes, helping The Scottish Psychopath pick up a big win. Rhodes will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns seemingly had his Bloodline stablemate interfere in Rhodes' match on RAW, sending a message to his upcoming opponent. At WrestleMania 39, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated The American Nightmare by having Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa do the same.

