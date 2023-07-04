"He will be treated better in AEW can't wait" - Fans predict Roman Reigns will be kicked out of Bloodline on SmackDown this week

The wrestling world is convinced that Roman Reigns will be kicked out of The Bloodline this week on WWE SmackDown.

This past Saturday night at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the Undisputed Universal Champion suffered his first pinfall loss in 1,294 days.

In the Bloodline Civil War tag team match, The Tribal Chief teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos. It was a close fight till the very end. Finally, Jey and Jimmy Uso super-kicked Reigns, and Jey hit a splash from the top rope and picked up the win.

It was announced earlier today that The Usos will be hosting a Tribal Court, and Roman Reigns will be on trial. The court session will take place this Friday night at the infamous Madison Square Garden arena.

It is to be noted that a few months ago, The Tribal Chief himself conducted a session, and the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn was the one on trial. During that trial, Zayn was almost kicked out of the faction, but then Jey Uso came to the former Intercontinental Champion's aid.

With the Head of the Table on trial, the wrestling world was convinced that Roman Reigns will be kicked out of the faction.

Some went on to speculate that he's unhappy with his current run and thus will end up leaving the Stamford-based promotion and will be signing with AEW.

A few fans believed that The Jacksonville-based promotion would not be a right fit for the Tribal Chief. People felt that the company's CEO, Tony Khan, does not know how to book big talents well.

Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns suffering his first pinfall loss in three years

During the latest episode of The Busted Open Radio, AEW personality Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the main event of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

He was impressed with the crowd's reaction. The one thing that Henry was curious about was how the storyline would move forward from this.

"You know what, Dave? I don't even know! I'm in complete shock, man. Did you hear that ovation? It lasted for a long time, too. It wasn't a 'Yay! Good job...' It was a roar of an airplane engine. The fans loved the hell out of it, and where does it go from here? They can say 'I've done something that no other wrestler has done in three years," Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Another interesting fact to point out is that Jey Uso was not only the first person to pin Reigns in three years, but about a decade ago, he was also the first person to pin Roman Reigns on the main roster.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be kicked out of The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

