"Hearing [Kenny] Omega wants to be in the Rumble" - Twitter erupts with wild claims amid the AEW star's current absence 

The wrestling world recently reacted to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's absence from television.

The Cleaner and The Young Bucks made their All Elite Wrestling return at the Full Gear pay-per-view following the 'Brawl Out' fiasco. They faced Death Triangle in a seven-match series for the AEW Trios World Championships and managed to dethrone the champions on the January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

However, Omega hasn't been seen on television since then, including at Jay Briscoe's tribute show this week. Reports state that a visa issue was the reason behind Kenny Omega's recent non-appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is speculated that the former world champion will return on next week's edition of Dynamite.

The Twitterati shared their opinion on The Cleaner's absence, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

Kenny Omega recently teased high-profile matches in AEW

While speaking during his interview with Sportskeeda's Jason Parker, Omega said that he is excited about the year ahead in pro wrestling.

The Cleaner hinted at competing exclusively in trios matches as well as possibly defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in All Elite Wrestling.

''so we’ll see what 2023 holds for myself, for The Elite, whether it’s gonna exclusively be six-man tags, whether I’m gonna be able to defend the North American belt in AEW or not. Who knows, but there will be opportunities for multi-mans, tags, singles, hopefully it’s going to be a very interesting and varied year in wrestling for me," said Kenny Omega.

With Kenny Omega currently sidelined due to visa issues, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan books him following his return to the promotion.

Do you think Omega will find himself in the world title picture in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

