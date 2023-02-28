"Her and Dom Mysterio would be the ultimate heel unit" - Fans want WWE legend to jump ship after rumored AEW contract expiry

Wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement as rumors circulate that WWE legend Vickie Guerrero might be leaving AEW after her current contract expires.

Reports suggest that Guerrero and AEW have agreed not to renew her current contract, which will expire in July this year. Vickie is a familiar name in wrestling, having spent over a decade with WWE. She first appeared on-screen in 2005 as Eddie Guerrero's wife and was involved in significant storylines, including a custody battle between Eddie and Rey Mysterio over Dominik.

Vickie Guerrero joined AEW in December 2019 as Nyla Rose's manager. She managed her and Marina Shafir and represented Andrade El Idolo in his early days.

She regularly appeared on Dark and Dark Elevation with Emi Sakura. Fans have reacted quickly to the news that the former General Manager of SmackDown may leave Tony Khan's promotion, with many hoping that she will jump ship to AEW's rival promotion.

Some fans have even suggested that Vickie and Dominik Mysterio should team up, given their shared history with Eddie Guerrero.

Check out the reactions below:

BlazedApples @BlazedApplesYT @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Her and Dom Mysterio would be the ultimate heel unit. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Her and Dom Mysterio would be the ultimate heel unit.

Cameron Omega @CameronOmega100 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Wish she did more in AEW, but she’s definitely more well-suited for the entertainment side of wrestling. I’d love to see WWE utilize her. I saw someone say she should manage Dom, and I like that idea. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Wish she did more in AEW, but she’s definitely more well-suited for the entertainment side of wrestling. I’d love to see WWE utilize her. I saw someone say she should manage Dom, and I like that idea.

Fade In PR @FadeInPR @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg It’ll be a loss for the organization. She did a lot of background work and for AEW’s community outreach. @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg It’ll be a loss for the organization. She did a lot of background work and for AEW’s community outreach.

WWE Ringside Podcast @podcast_wwe @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg She needs to get involved with Dom and Rey could be done very well if she will be able to get back to wwe in 4 weeks for Mania. @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg She needs to get involved with Dom and Rey could be done very well if she will be able to get back to wwe in 4 weeks for Mania.

Ben Gascoigne @tallskinnyben @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg Vicki comes in for the Rey/Dom build for Mania and screws Rey giving Dom the win. @SeanRossSapp @RighteousReg Vicki comes in for the Rey/Dom build for Mania and screws Rey giving Dom the win.

Whether Vickie will move to WWE or decide to explore other opportunities in the wrestling world remains to be seen.

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero sends a heartfelt message to Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon's resignation came after a recent controversy in WWE and Vince McMahon's return to the company. Despite being a prominent figure in AEW, Vickie Guerrero hasn't forgotten her time with Stephanie.

After McMahon shockingly announced her resignation from the company, Vickie took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for her former colleague.

"The resignation of @stephaniemcmahon is a huge loss to the wrestling industry! She taught me so much inside & out of the ring. Noone can fill her shoes and her legacy will not be forgotten. Thank you Steph for trusting me to work w you & entertain fans around the world #mentor," Vickie tweeted.

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero

Thank you Steph for trusting me to work w you & entertain fans around the world The resignation of @stephaniemcmahon is a huge loss to the wrestling industry! She taught me so much inside & out of the ring. Noone can fill her shoes and her legacy will not be forgotten.Thank you Steph for trusting me to work w you & entertain fans around the world #mentor The resignation of @stephaniemcmahon is a huge loss to the wrestling industry! She taught me so much inside & out of the ring. Noone can fill her shoes and her legacy will not be forgotten. Thank you Steph for trusting me to work w you & entertain fans around the world #mentor https://t.co/bANuZlNQYQ

With Vickie's AEW contract set to expire in July, fans are speculating whether she will return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, no official announcement or indication of a potential return has been made yet.

Do you want to see Vickie Guerrero team up with Dominik Mysterio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

