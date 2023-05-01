"Her joining AEW will be a disaster for Triple H" - Twitter erupts after veteran seemingly leaves WWE after 17 years

A number of former WWE stars have ended up in AEW since the latter's inception as a major wrestling promotion. Fans can now watch their favorite wrestlers on television in different places, and some feel that wrestling veteran Alicia Fox could end up in Tony Khan's company.

Alicia Fox is one of the best-known female stars from WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era. She joined the company's development territory OVW in 2006 before making her main roster debut in 2008 on an episode of RAW.

She won the Divas Championship in 2010 after defeating Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse in a Fatal Four-Way match. Fox pinned Maryse to win the title and as a result, became the first and only African American Diva to win the Divas Championship. She also won the 24/7 Championship once, doing so at Royal Rumble 2021 by pinning R-Truth.

Her most recent match was at Royal Rumble 2022. She entered at the number 21 spot as a surprise entry, lasting over six minutes. She briefly reunited with the Bella Twins before Nikki Bella tossed her out of the ring.

Fans recently noted that Alicia Fox has reverted to her real-life name on social media, leading to speculation that she has left WWE. Naturally, some fans felt that she could be AEW-bound.

Tiff 🔮 @womenstitless Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances https://t.co/inD1VPvsNM

Sir G-O @GrimOutlaw @womenstitless I always thought Foxy was super cool. Her selling was top notch. Wish she had gotten a chance and gave her a major push to win the women's championship. She was good in the ring. Hope to see her on AEW. @womenstitless I always thought Foxy was super cool. Her selling was top notch. Wish she had gotten a chance and gave her a major push to win the women's championship. She was good in the ring. Hope to see her on AEW.

яαнмιя @BritneyPrints @womenstitless when she joins ROH or some other wrestling company>>> @womenstitless when she joins ROH or some other wrestling company>>>

AEW star praised WWE veteran Alicia Fox recently

Alicia Fox was a key figure in the transition of WWE's booking of the women's division over the last two decades.

Current AEW star and former Divas Champion Saraya praised the former 24/7 Champion in a recent interview.

"So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn't get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it's everything looks aggressive, but she's safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn't give her the chance, and just thought, 'No, she's a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,' but no, she was a great wrestler," said Saraya. (H/T Fightful)

Alicia Fox's last main roster singles match came in 2019 when she faced Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Considering how Tony Khan has booked legends in the past, a brief run for Alicia Fox in AEW could be interesting.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes