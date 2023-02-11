Here's what happened during Blackpool Combat Club's match on AEW Rampage

On tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, three members of The Blackpool Combat Club wrestled the trio of The Butcher, Blade, and Kip Sabian in a six-person tag team match.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli had previously wrestled The Butcher and The Blade during AEW Dark. This time around, both teams had additional members.

The Butcher dominated the opening few minutes against Wheeler Yuta, but things changed as soon as Claudio Castagnoli tagged himself in.

The Butcher and Claudio went back and forth with each other, attempting to prove who the stronger one was. Both exchanged several blows and in the end, Claudio managed to get the upper hand.

Every wrestler in the match managed to get in some offense. Jon Moxley and Kip Sabian were battling it out outside the ring and Claudio looked to finish things off by taking out the Blade but Penelope Ford interfered, thus giving some breathing space for her team.

With Claudio seemingly distracted, Sabian looked to sneak up on him, but his plans were ruined as Jon Moxley pushed the ROH World Champion out of the way and caught Sabian mid-air and hit a cutter. Then Castagnoli hit a vicious uppercut on The Blade and picked up the win for The Blackpool Combat Club.

It was announced later in the night that Claudio and Moxley will team up to take on the duo of Rush and Preston Vance.

