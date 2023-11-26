"HES COMING BACK!" - WWE Universe erupts as Michael Cole mentions 9-time Intercontinental Champion at Survivor Series WarGames

Earlier tonight on WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Michael Cole mentioned a multi-time Intercontinental Champion who is now with AEW. The name in question is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

One of the matches that took place tonight at Survivor Series saw Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Two major milestones were at stake for this match. The champion is the longest-reigning in history, so he wanted to extend that. The Miz was aiming to become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion, which would make him tie the record for the most in history.

During The A-Lister's entrance, Michael Cole mentioned that he had a chance to tie the record for the most IC title reigns in history. Cole mentioned that this record was held by Chris Jericho. This was one of the first times in a while that Y2J had been namedropped in WWE, and fans wondered why this was the case.

Expand Tweet

Many fans believed that this could be a tease for Jericho's return to WWE in the future. Others mentioned that he could be the major return instead of the highly speculated CM Punk.

Fans' Reactions to the namedrop

Michael Cole namedrops WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Apart from the Chris Jericho mention, Michael Cole mentioned another certain former WWE icon who is with AEW.

This happened moments later during the same match when they were talking about the greats who have held the Intercontinental Championship.

They named Hall of Famers, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels before mentioning Edge. The Rated-R Superstar is a Grand Slam Champion who debuted for AEW just a month and a half ago.

Expand Tweet

This was a classy move from Michael Cole, mentioning some of the greats to ever do it, despite being from different promotions now. Their mark in the promotion's history won't be forgotten.

What were your thoughts on the surprising namedrops? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here