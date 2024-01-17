A former AEW star criticized the Jacksonville-based promotion in a recent interview. The star being discussed is Lexis King.

King wrestled under the ring name Brian Pillman Jr in Jacksonville-based promotion. His father, Brian Pillman, was one of the most dynamic characters the pro-wrestling world had seen before. However, Lexis started working with WWE in July 2023. He is now a regular feature of NXT.

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 30-year-old star discussed his run in the Tony Khan-led promotion. King revealed his self-doubt after not being featured on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A Twitter user posted the same clip and appreciated Lexis' WWE move.

"Lexis King confirms going to AEW is the worst a wrestler can do with his career... He says hes more confident and happy since he left the AEW Hellhole" the user wrote.

This made the online fanbase erupt with multiple responses. Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Fans react to Lexis King criticizing his All Elite Wrestling run.

Former AEW star Lexis King talks about the reason he joined the wrestling industry

The late Brian Pillman was one of the most intriguing superstars of WWE before he passed away. His son debuted as a professional wrestler in 2017, working through MLW and AEW and finally coming to the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, King said he couldn't escape his father's legacy.

"You know, I think about that a lot, and I feel like I never had a choice. I felt like it was always in my blood for the fact that the day he decided he was going to name me Brian Pillman. I was trapped, it was everywhere I go. It's a household name in Cincinnati where I grew up, and I couldn't escape that legacy, couldn't escape all the reminders of him. And to be fair, he didn't exactly leave me a choice," he said.

Lexis King signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 before departing in 2023. During his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion, he wrestled in a handful of matches.

