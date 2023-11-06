"HHH destroying WWE," "So tampering?" - Rumors of WWE's interest in 6 ft 1 in Superstar set the internet ablaze

Recent reports have suggested that WWE is interested in signing New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay, and fans on social media went crazy.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that sources confirmed their interest in signing Ospreay and that preliminary overtures have been made.

Sapp wrote:

"WWE sources have indicated to Fightful Select there is interest in Will Ospreay and "preliminary overtures" have been made."

That made many fans take to Twitter to react to that particular piece of information, and it was a mixed bag. While some were clearly happy and excited about Ospreay joining the Stamford-based organization, others were skeptical.

"He will be wasted in wwe," one fan tweeted.

If Ospreay does indeed come to the Triple H-led organization, then it won't be the first time that a wrestler from New Japan has come over. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura come to mind, and if history is anything to go by, then it is a good omen for Ospreay, given how successful they have been.

Dave Meltzer thinks Will Ospreay could indeed come to WWE

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also jumped on the Will Ospreay hype and spoke about his situation on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

He stated while AEW is in the picture, it should not come as a surprise if he makes it to World Wrestling Entertainment. He also mentioned that Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have been lobbying for him.

"I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it’s a guarantee it’s AEW. Just put it this way, World Wrestling Entertainment is absolutely in the picture. I’ve said this before, but WWE is in the picture, AEW is in the picture, it’s whoever’s going to give him the best offer, and he’s going to go for both sides. Obviously, Rollins is a big one on that side. AJ Styles would be a big one just because he’s a big fan of AJ Styles."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Will Ospreay and how the bidding war will take shape between Tony Khan and Triple H.

