"HHH told her to take the money", "She'll be back in WWE lol" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone makes major statement ahead of imminent AEW debut

Fans reacted after Mercedes Mone's recent statement ahead of her potential AEW debut.

One of the biggest rumors going around these days is the potential AEW debut of Mercedes at Big Business. The rumors spread like wildfire after Tony Khan announced the show a couple of weeks ago.

Mone has been rumored to join AEW for quite some time and now it seems like there is no other alternative for her. Ahead of her imminent debut, Mone has been busy giving interviews. During one of them, the former WWE star commented that AEW would be a pit stop for her.

This statement was enough to get the fans riled up, who took to social media to poke fun at Mercedes Mone and AEW.

You check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Mercedes Mone's tweet

Mercedes Mone said she will return to WWE someday in an emotional interview

Mercedes' exit from WWE was controversial, to say the least. She walked out of the company while being one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions owing to creative differences. Despite her manner of departure, The Boss still believes she will return to the Stamford-based promotion someday.

During a recent interview on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, the former Sasha Banks got emotional when she spoke about returning to the WWE someday.

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling." The CEO said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be The Boss' first opponent if she debuts at AEW Big Business.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone return to WWE? Discuss below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE