"HHH vs a jobber" - Wrestling fans explode to the remote possibility of dream warfare between Triple H and a top AEW executive 

Fans have had their say about a practically impossible dream match between WWE head booker Triple H and AEW's executive vice president Matt Jackson.

With AEW emerging as the second biggest wrestling company after WWE, fans have been busy fantasy-booking inter-promotional matches. One such match-up has emerged between Triple H and the Young Bucks' Matt Jackson.

A number of stars have jumped between WWE and AEW, with Cody Rhodes being the most high-profile switch. This has proven to be a blessing for wrestling fans, as it has allowed them to witness dream matches. A few noteworthy matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega, and FTR vs. the Young Bucks.

One Twitter user generated a matchup layout between Triple H and Matt Jackson. The highly-unlikely bout led fans to discuss what would happen if the matchup occurred. Some fans suggested that the King of Kings would ‘bury’ the former AEW tag team champion, while a few suggested that the Jackson brother would have to carry The Game in the match.

Triple H was last seen in a wrestling ring at a WWE live event in Japan. Shinsuke Nakamura and Triple H teamed up to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Matt Jackson will return to AEW at Full Gear

Matt Jackson, alongside Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, is set to return to in-ring action at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The Elite will take on the Death Triangle in an attempt to reclaim the the All Elite Wrestling Trios Championship that they were stripped off after the debacle that occurred during the media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view in September.

The Elite has been shown on Dynamite in cryptic vignettes lately. Although they are yet to appear on television, on the go-home episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed that the company's Executive Vice Presidents will face the Death Triangle on the final pay-per-view of 2022.

It is quite likely to be the match of the night with the caliber of talent involved. Moreover, Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks have incredible chemistry having faced each other numerous times.

