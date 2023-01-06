"HHH will book it" - Twitterverse in splits over the possibility of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) facing top AEW star in a dream match

Wrestling fans are divided on the possibility that Tony Khan and AEW will book Mercedes Mone against TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

The former Sasha Banks made her New Japan debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, challenging the current IWGP Women's Champion Kairi after her title defense. Naturally, her debut in NJPW, AEW's international partner, has led some fans to believe she will be making her debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion sooner rather than later.

If she were to make the jump, there would be an entirely new crop of talent for the WrestleMania main eventer to face. Ranked among them are Britt Baker, Saraya, and current TBS Women's Champion, Jade Cargill.

The latter of which has been a dream match touted for some time, but for the first time ever it can be considered a true possibility, so demand has increased as of late. The topic of discussion has divided opinion, with many questioning whether it will or should happen.

Some, like the user below, felt as though the spectacle would be better suited to WWE.

Others have no doubt as to whether it should happen if she joins AEW.

Marin @Marin_Yerro @TheEnemiesPE3 In my head this is the plan if she drops in AEW @TheEnemiesPE3 In my head this is the plan if she drops in AEW

ṭяıẓẓʏ @TrizzyDigital @TheEnemiesPE3 She’s the only one to take the belt off Jade! @TheEnemiesPE3 She’s the only one to take the belt off Jade!

James @JMC_OfficiaI @TheEnemiesPE3 I always said Mercedes should be the one to end Jade’s undefeated streak and take the TBS Championship off of her! @TheEnemiesPE3 I always said Mercedes should be the one to end Jade’s undefeated streak and take the TBS Championship off of her!

J.R Cruz @JReyzor @TheEnemiesPE3 I just see a runaway and a mid title holder. @TheEnemiesPE3 I just see a runaway and a mid title holder.

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @TheEnemiesPE3 “Star” power. Tell me ol marker boy, who actually thinks Jade is a “star”? @TheEnemiesPE3 “Star” power. Tell me ol marker boy, who actually thinks Jade is a “star”?

The Nihilist @TheNihilistKing @TheEnemiesPE3 Sasha Banks is a star with WWE behind her but Mercedes is not @TheEnemiesPE3 Sasha Banks is a star with WWE behind her but Mercedes is not

Jade Cargill is not only the reigning TBS Champion, but she has been undefeated since making her professional wrestling debut in 2020. She has defeated the likes of Thunder Rosa and even Cody Rhodes throughout her career.

Red Velvet seemingly cut ties with Jade Cargill during AEW Dynamite

Cargill has been surrounded by her Baddies Section stable since last year. The stable originally comprised of Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan before Leila Grey joined in the former's absence. Hogan was dropped by Cargill shortly after Velvet returned.

Hogan teamed up with Skye Blue this week to take on Jade and Velvet. Tensions have been growing between the pair as of late but appeared to boil over as Velvet walked away from Cargill. At least they were victorious even if this was the end of their teaming together.

Cargill and Velvet were rivals before they became allies. The pair met in tag team action for Jade's debut, with Cargill teaming with Shaquille O'Neal against Velvet and Cody Rhodes. They faced each other two more times in singles action, with the most recent bout coming in the TBS title tournament.

