“HHH will regret this,” “Knew this was happening” - Fans go nuts as AEW reportedly beats WWE to secure top free agent 

A certain free agent's next destination has been reported recently. They will be joining AEW, although their debut date still remains in question. Fans of the Jacksonville-based promotion were excited as another big name would soon make their way to the promotion. This would be Kazuchika Okada.

Last month, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) shockingly revealed that The Rainmaker would be departing the promotion by the month's end. He has spent a total of 17 years with the legendary Japanese promotion. This then led to a race to sign him, with AEW and WWE being the top companies in play for him.

Earlier today, a report from Fightful Select came in revealing that Kazuchika Okada has already agreed to sign with AEW, although this has not been put into ink just yet. His debut date has also not been announced, but plans regarding him were reportedly being tossed around within the company. He is expected to join the promotion once he finishes his commitments with NJPW.

Fans loved the move and were excited for another big name to be joining the roster. Some fans were already looking ahead to Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS as a potential debut date for him. Others were also linking him to some dream matches, including against the likes of Adam Copeland.

Other fans were not too happy with WWE losing the bid for Kazuchika Okada, and they criticized Triple H and talent recruitment for failing to get another major star.

Kazuchika Okada bids emotional farewell to NJPW, with rumors of him heading to AEW

Last night, during NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, two major stars bid farewell to the Japanese promotion as they competed in what would be their final matches while being under contract with them.

Kazuchika Okada was one of them, as he faced a man he knew all too well, Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was also the new President of the promotion. He ended up securing the win, and had one final emotional moment with the crowd, as he wrapped up his time with them.

If the reports that he was heading to AEW would be proven true, he'll be joining Will Ospreay as one of the latest stars to depart NJPW and make their way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Aerial Assassin too competed in his last match for the promotion last night, and he also got a win alongside his faction, United Empire. He too gave an emotional farewell and claimed that he would make sure to return when he had the chance.

There are now 3 big names Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Moné who could make their first appearances as All-Elite anytime soon. With both Revolution and Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS being within the next month, this could be the perfect time for these appearances.

Which AEW debut are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

