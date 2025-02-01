"His first wrestling daughter is coming home" - Fans ecstatic as an AEW star teases WWE return 900+ days after exit

  • home icon
By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 01, 2025 10:32 GMT
Will an AEW star jump ship to WWE? [Images via WWE.com, AEW's X, & AEW YouTube]

AEW star Saraya may soon leave Tony Khan's company and return to WWE. The former Divas Champion left the Stamford-based promotion 967 days ago on June 10, 2022. She joined the Jacksonville-based company in September 2022. However, the former world champion has been absent since October last year.

The Anti-Diva recently had an interview with TMZ. She revealed that her contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion will end in September this year and that the former AEW Women's World Champion is unsure if she'll re-sign.

“My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don’t know. Maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not; I don’t know,” Saraya said.
Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Some fans later claimed on X (Twitter) that the erstwhile Paige's comments might be a tease that she'll eventually head back to WWE. One fan claimed that Triple H's ''first wrestling daughter is coming home.''

A fan said, "Paige is back, baby!!!"
''September? Survivor Series is after, if Triple H has an idea,'' another fan wrote.

Some fans were confident they'd soon see the English professional wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion.

"She’ll be back in WWE," this person commented.
A post read, "I can see them bringing her back to WWE."

AEW star Saraya hasn't closed the door on her WWE return yet

During the same interview with TMZ, The Anti-Diva also addressed her previous WWE run. The 32-year-old stated that she loved working in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and would like to return to the company one day. However, Saraya didn't forget to add that she is loving her time in the Jacksonville-based company.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me; they gave me my career, and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," the former WWE star said.

Saraya last competed in Tony Khan's promotion on the October 8, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she failed to win the Women's World Title number one contender's four-way match, featuring Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose.

Edited by Yash Mittal
