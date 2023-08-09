Fans on Twitter have been buzzing with mixed reactions about the current run of the reigning ROH World Champion and AEW star Claudio Castagnoli in Tony Khan's promotion.

Castagnoli joined AEW in 2022 during the Forbidden Door, filling the shoes of the injured Bryan Danielson in a hard-fought victory against Zack Sabre Jr. This victory secured his place in the esteemed Blackpool Combat Club.

In July 2022, Claudio Castagnoli returned to Ring of Honor, where he beat Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor and became the ROH World Champion. With his remarkable matches and faction rivalries within AEW, he's yet to forge a standout solo feud since his transition from WWE.

On Twitter, fans have different views about Castagnoli in AEW. Some feel he's not as important due to his role in BCC, and being a champion in ROH isn't helping him. Others prefer his run in WWE, thinking it was better than his current run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the reaction below:

"How? What has he done? His WWE run was so much better then this," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #1

"Being the third guy in the BCC and the 'World Champion' of a dead promotion that holds no value whatsoever in 2023," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #2

"It’s hard to believe he was jobbing to Baron Corbin in four minutes. Ha," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #3

"hes done absolutely nothing different from before except wining a belt from a dead affiliate," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #4

"Stop it….it’s not been even close to phenomenal," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #5

"Is that a rib? Cesaro Section era and even early The Bar were infinitely better," fan tweeted.

Fan Reaction #6

Castagnoli has been involved in the faction tussles with The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society and even dived into the chaos of the Blood and Guts match in 2022 and 2023.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins names AEW star as his best friend

Seth Rollins recently revealed that he has a best friend besides his wife, Becky Lynch.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins was asked about his best friend, not counting his wife. He said his friend is former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli.

"If you were to ask me who my best, like, non-romantic friend is, I would probably say Claudio Castagnoli, I think is probably my best friend. We've gone up and down the road together for over a decade in different promotions and we still keep in close contact. I talk to him virtually every single day, and so yeah, I mean, he's probably number one," said Rollins.

Rollins and Castagnoli have been friends for a while, even though they work in different companies. They also worked together in WWE and ROH. They remain good friends to this day.

What are your thoughts on Claudio Castagnoli's run for Tony Khan's promotion? Sound of in the comments section below.

