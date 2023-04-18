"Honestly, Triple H needs to bring him back to WWE!!" - Twitter erupts with wild claims after AEW star's suspension

After a top AEW and NJPW star was recently suspended, the wrestling world erupted with wild claims, with some begging WWE CCO Triple H to hire him. The star in question is three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson.

A couple of days ago, Robinson was set to have a match against former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young). Before the match, Juice attacked his opponent and told him to keep his wife's name (Toni Storm) out of his mouth. This resulted in the match being ruled a no-contest and the former Bullet Club member being suspended from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

#njpw #njcollision As a result of events last night in Washington DC, NJPW has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended, effective immediately and until further notice.Details, card changes: As a result of events last night in Washington DC, NJPW has determined that Juice Robinson be suspended, effective immediately and until further notice. Details, card changes:njpw1972.com/147915#njpw #njcollision https://t.co/Noyaiyeh7p

The Twitterverse erupted, claiming that Robinson should be released from his contract and Triple H should sign him to WWE. They also speculated that the real reason for this suspension was Tony Khan, whom they claimed was trying to revive the Bullet Club.

Pumk1n1 @Pumk1n1 @njpwglobal get this THUG out of the promotion!! @njpwglobal get this THUG out of the promotion!!

Matt @MattATTurvey @njpwglobal @PhoenixJustice this seems to be how they are keeping the BC factions apart until forbidden door. @njpwglobal @PhoenixJustice this seems to be how they are keeping the BC factions apart until forbidden door.

Catalyst @GSRGaming115 @njpwglobal Wait Juice is signed to AEW @njpwglobal Wait Juice is signed to AEW

AEW/NJPW building story's Forbidden Door 2. People cry. @njpwglobal Forbidden door had no story's. People cry.AEW/NJPW building story's Forbidden Door 2. People cry. @njpwglobal Forbidden door had no story's. People cry.AEW/NJPW building story's Forbidden Door 2. People cry.

Juice Robinson was initially set to compete against Lance Archer in the semi-finals of the IWGP United States Championship #1 Contender's tournament. People were upset that this match would no longer take place since the "Rock Hard" one is suspended.

HaHa @cricanadian @njpwglobal Man I was really looking forward to Lance vs Juice! @njpwglobal Man I was really looking forward to Lance vs Juice!

JFP🗡️ @evillainx @njpwglobal I understand it's a work, but...there will be people who paid to see Juice vs Lance.... @njpwglobal I understand it's a work, but...there will be people who paid to see Juice vs Lance....

Cory Lancor @AshesDarkmare @njpwglobal Welp that means Lance either facing someone else tonight or he gets a bye into the finals @njpwglobal Welp that means Lance either facing someone else tonight or he gets a bye into the finals

Some fans came to the aid of the AEW star, mentioning that he should not be punished as he was defending his wife.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @njpwglobal How is Juice the bad guy here? The guy defended his wife. Cannot blame him for being this everyday due to her. @njpwglobal How is Juice the bad guy here? The guy defended his wife. Cannot blame him for being this everyday due to her. https://t.co/Wyiqihhlni

#justiceforjuicerobinson @njpwglobal Hey anybody say anything about my spouse in the inappropriate manner they going to get the hands as well @FrequencyAyo @njpwglobal Hey anybody say anything about my spouse in the inappropriate manner they going to get the hands as well#justiceforjuicerobinson

AEW star Lance Archer reacted to Juice Robinson's suspension

As mentioned earlier, Juice Robinson was initially set to face the Murderhawk Monster in the semi-finals of the US Heavyweight title tournament. But since he has been suspended, there will be another wrestler taking his place.

AEW's Lance Archer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the suspension. He mentioned that no matter who the replacement was going to be, he would destroy them and go on to defeat Kenny Omega and capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship once again.

"Don’t make me any difference who I beat up in Philly! I’m getting MY #USTitle back from @KennyOmegamanX," Lance Archer tweeted.

The replacement was Fred Rosser, and the Murderhawk Monster kept his promise as he defeated Rosser comfortably. He will be wrestling either Will Ospreay or Hiroshi Tanahashi next. The second Semi-Finals will take place next month at Resurgence.

Do you think Lance Archer will be able to win the whole tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

