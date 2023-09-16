"Hope they get a long term deal done soon!", "Nah bro just let him go" - Fans react after major star signs a short-term deal with Tony Khan's AEW

In the wake of all the recent departures in AEW, there was one good news regarding a long term performer. That is none other than QT Marshall.

Marshall is currently the AAA Latin American Champion, but according to Fightful Select, he has agreed on a short term deal with AEW.

A lot of fans took to the news with mixed reactions. While some were glad that QT was staying in AEW, others wanted Tony Khan to let him go.

"Hope they get a long term deal done soon! He is a great wrestler"

Alongside wrestling, QT Marshall also works as a producer, and is one of Tony Khan's most trust allies. It remains to be seen who he will be feuding with, after this new deal.

Tony Khan wants to be AEW's Vince McMahon says Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff has not had the best of relationships with Tony Khan. From constant criticism to calling him out, Bischoff has gotten under Khan’s skin many times.

To his credit though, Tony has never lost his cool and has always maintained his composure. However, Bischoff has yet again hit out at TK, with some scathing remarks, stating he wants to emulate Vince McMahon.

Speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said:

“Tony wants to see himself, so badly, as the Vince McMahon of WWE or the Paul Heyman of ECW or even the Eric Bischoff of WCW — when it was successful. Tony wants or needs that recognition so badly that — whether it’s because he’s so immersed in other things or if he’s just driven by his ego — he’s not making those decisions [to delegate] or choices to let other people [help him]," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

While calling Tony egotistical might not sit well with the AEW president, it will be interesting to see if he responds to Eric Bischoff’s latest comments.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's comments? Have your say in the comments section below!

