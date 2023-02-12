"Hope he goes to AEW not WWE" - Twitterverse weighs in ahead of potential bidding war between Triple H & Tony Khan for former world champion

The Twitterverse believes a massive bidding war between AEW and WWE is on the horizon for a former World Champion.
The Superstar in question, Jay White, recently lost a 'Loser leaves Japan' match against Hikuleo. When the match was announced, many expected Hikuleo to be the one leaving NJPW due to rumors of interest from Triple H's promotion. However, the Switchblade's surprise loss has led to speculation about whether he is heading to another company soon.
Given that AEW and WWE are currently the two most lucrative options for the NJPW veteran, fans are seemingly torn between which roster Jay White will join next. While many want him to become a part of WWE, a large section of the pro-wrestling community also wants him to join Tony Khan.
Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Jay White could be booked poorly in AEW
While a number of fans are quite enthusiastic about seeing the Switchblade in Tony Khan's promotion, Konnan believes it could work out unfavorably for the talented star.
In an episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about the overcrowded All Elite roster. However, he admitted that Jay could also potentially be a success, but would get lost in the shuffle.
“I saw Jay White in Impact when I was there, [he is] a really good wrestler, I just think that he’s tailor-made for AEW but I think if he goes to AEW he would get lost in the shuffle,” said Konnan. [51:08 - 51:29]
Disco Inferno, however, believes that neither promotion should sign Jay White at the moment since they are both well off with the rosters they have.
“I don’t care bro, neither company needs another guy, they’ve got enough talent they’re working with that they should continue storytelling with,” said Disco Inferno. [50:57 - 51:07]
While Jay White has previously appeared in Tony Khan's promotion, it remains to be seen if he will sign a more permanent contract with the company in the near future.
Where do you want to see Jay White next? Sound off in the comments section below!