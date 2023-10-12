"Hope to see you in WWE," " Tony dropped the ball big time" - Absent AEW star's sudden departure leaves fans in disbelief

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing after the news of AEW star Jeeves Kay leaving the promotion emerged.

Jeeves Kay, formerly known as VSK, had been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020. He also appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and ROH and even had a brief stint in WWE, where he had a role as enhancement talent for the tag teams division.

Earlier today, Jeeves Kay took to Twitter to announce the expiration of his contract with AEW. The news of Kay's departure has been met with mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.

Some have expressed their disappointment, suggesting that Tony Khan may have overlooked the talent and dropped the ball by letting Kay go. Others have wished to see Jeeves Kay make a mark in WWE.

While some fans have also referred to him as "jabroni," others didn't even know who Jeeves Kay was and that he was signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

While Kay has not yet announced where he will be going next, he is not the first wrestler to depart from Tony Khan's promotion this week. It was reported earlier this week that another star, Zack Clayton, has also left the promotion.

Tony Khan reacts to AEW being called "cold"

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently remarked that AEW is currently experiencing a downturn in momentum.

Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show, Tony Khan was asked about Meltzer's comments, where he referred to his promotion as "cold."

“We’ve really begun to change it. The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet. We’re having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we’re going to have a great show tonight on TBS. The fans are behind what we’re doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I’ve seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.” [H/T - Fightful]

The promotion has been struggling with low attendance in arenas and failing to garner good ratings for all three shows: Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's recent Twitter activities where he is taking shots at WWE Hall of Famers? Sound off in the comments section below.

