'Hopefully he recovers like Brock (Lesnar) did' - Kenny Omega receives heartfelt notes from AEW fans following health update

Kenny Omega received several heartfelt messages from AEW fans in light of a recent health update. The Cleaner has been out of the ring since late 2023 due to a severe diverticulitis infection.

Omega returned to All Elite Wrestling television on the May 1, 2024, episode of Dynamite, calling out the new Elite for assaulting Tony Khan a week prior. However, The Best Bout Machine suffered a steel chair shot to the midsection from Jack Perry, courtesy an assist from Kazuchika Okada, as well as an EVP Trigger from The Young Bucks.

Omega was attacked once again as he was being stretchered out of the arena. On Dynamite the following week, he announced in a taped segment that The Elite will participate in an Anarchy in The Arena Match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 against FTR and two mystery competitors, later revealed to be Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston.

While interacting with his fans on a recent Twitch stream, the former AEW World Champion provided an update on his heath and revealed that he is set to undergo surgery imminently. Omega further stated that he had considered hanging up his boots during his recovery.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest on Omega's health status. Some users referred to the precedent set by former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who had dealt with diverticulitis in 2009 and then again two years later.

"Hopefully he recovers like Brock did and has another 10 years," tweeted a user.

"For anyone trying to get more info on this. What I want you guys to take from this is that if Lesnar left it untreated, it got terrible and he kept going after that, then Kenny getting surgery now opens a very bright future," wrote another fan.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments in their responses, wishing the former Belt Collector the best in his recuperation.

Dave Meltzer believes it will take months for Kenny Omega to return to action in AEW

Fans on Dynamite were stunned when The Elite laid waste to Kenny Omega, who sold the effects of his illness in the ring. Seeing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion take bumps in the ring led some fans to speculate on the severity of Omega's condition, but Dave Meltzer clarified that the 40-year-old star will require months of recovery after undergoing the necessary surgical procedure before he can make his in-ring return.

"It’s going to be a long time. I mean, he still hasn’t had the surgery, and after the surgery, it’s going to take months for him to return," said Meltzer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenny Omega in All Elite Wrestling.

