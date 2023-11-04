"Hopefully a retired side," "It's not your time anymore" - Fans aren't interested in seeing WWE legend on AEW TV

Though Matt Hardy might be one of the most respected names in the wrestling business, fans don't seem keen on watching him on AEW TV anymore.

Matt has been with AEW since early 2020. Despite a promising start, the WWE legend's run in the company has been topsy-turvy, to say the least. Though he reunited with his brother, Jeff Hardy, the duo has only sporadically appeared on the promotion's programming. In a recent interview, Matt hinted at a character change, saying viewers could see a much more realistic version of him.

Fans, however, didn't seem too excited about this prospect. Users flooded the comments section of a Twitter post highlighting Matt Hardy's statement, with most pointing out how the wrestling veteran was no longer in his prime.

A few went as far as to mention that they wanted to see him retire and take up a backstage position with Tony Khan's promotion down the line. Check it out below:

AEW star Matt Hardy on his retirement plans

A few days back on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran stated that he didn't have a retirement date in mind and that he would hang up his boots the day his body didn't support him anymore. The AEW star also mentioned that he was motivated by the fan support for him and his brother, Jeff Hardy.

"I don't know. I will leave that up to my body. I will let it determine how much longer I can do this. It's my passion. It's something I love. I'm at that point where I like giving back and I like helping other people as well. So I'm gonna do it as long as I can do it, you know, and when it's time to hang it up and move on, I shall hang it up and move on," he said. "There are so many amazing, great people out there who are so supportive and have followed me and my brother, Jeff, for the long haul. It's amazing. When we come out on AEW, week in and week out, and we get that great reaction, and people still are showing love for us, and they're chanting 'Hardy,' and they're chanting 'Delete,' and they're doing the 'Delete swipe,' it's inspiring to me. It inspires me, it motivates me to continue to try to work hard to just be the best that I can and go out there and still do my gig and give them a Matt Hardy/Jeff Hardy memory." said Hardy.

It remains to be seen what Matt Hardy has in store for fans and whether his latest reinvention could revive his fortunes in AEW.

Are you excited to see Matt explore another facet of his character? Sound off in the comments section below.

