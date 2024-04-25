"Hoping he attacks Cody at Backlash" - Fans speculate on AEW star's future amid lengthy absence

Fans comment on an AEW star's potential future after his absence from the ring.

MJF is one of the All Elite Wrestling originals who made a name for himself in the company and established himself as one of the biggest heels in the business. His in-ring and mic skills got him over with the fans and helped him win the AEW World Championship - a title he held for a year. Sadly, MJF's successful run came to an end at World's End at the hands of Samoa Joe before he was betrayed by Adam Cole.

Since then, he has not made any television appearances. There has been no mention of him on All Elite Wrestling programming and he has even been removed from the company's roster page which fueled speculation that he could be headed to WWE. Recently, a fan posted on social media that he doesn't see where MJF fits into the current storylines, and a feud with Undisputed Kingdom didn't seem interesting:

Fans quickly responded on social media with their own speculation of the former World Champion's future. Check out some of the reactions below:

Tony Khan recently addressed MJF's AEW absence

MJF's absence and unusual silence has the whole world confused regarding his future. The speculation of him joining WWE doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon either especially after his merchandise was removed from the company's store.

During the recent media scrum for Dynasty, Tony Khan spoke about mJF saying that he would love to have him back in the company soon:

"Well, yes, uhh MJF, one of the biggest stars in AEW, we haven't seen him in recent months, and I would love to get MJF back here soon. Sooner or later, or like really soon, you know, we've got so many great things happening and I think that would be really added if he's one of our great wrestlers and we've had great things happening in AEW lately, you know." [1:15:14-1:15:32]

It remains to be seen when MJF will decide to make his return back to All Elite Wrestling.

