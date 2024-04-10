"How can people watch this garbage?" - Fans accuse AEW and Tony Khan of copying Cody Rhodes' storyline

Wrestling fans have called out AEW honcho Tony Khan for seemingly copying Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes' storyline in his recent booking.

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE, he has been talking about finishing his story. The American Nightmare failed to do so at WrestleMania 39 due to an interference from Solo Sikoa. After winning the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive year, Rhodes again attempted to finish his story this year at WrestleMania. After a hard-fought battle, Cody Rhodes was finally able to dethrone Roman Reigns and claim the coveted title.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Cody's brother and veteran wrestler, Dustin Rhodes, challenged AEW World Champion Samoa Joe for a title match via an emotional promo, where he referenced his father, Late Dusty Rhodes.

Dustin will lock horns with Joe in an Eliminator Match on this week's Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar will earn a title shot if he manages to beat The Samoan Submission Machin this Wednesday.

Fans have identified the similarities between Cody Rhodes' promo and Dustin's promo and have accused Tony Khan of trying to copy WWE.

One fan said that Dustin should've won a world title a long time ago.

Another fan said that this could be the funniest storyline ever.

Vince Russo highlights a big problem that WWE has with Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 40, Cody ended one of the most historic title reigns in WWE history. Now that The American Nightmare is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the Stamford-based promotion needs to find him a suitable opponent. However, here is where WWE could run into a problem.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE doesn't have a strong babyface that could challenge Cody Rhodes for the title.

"Here's the only thing you could do if you were them. And bro, they have made so many mistakes that they don't have the luxury of doing these things. Here is the only thing you could do. The fact that he was finishing the story for a year, a year, a year—there ain't no heel that's gonna beat him. The only thing you could hang your hat on is if there's a strong babyface, and you can create like the question, 'Okay, we know, we are pretty sure Cody is not gonna lose, but how are they going to get out of this?' But they don't even have a strong babyface bro to do that with," said Russo. [12:13 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Cody's title reign will shape up in the coming weeks.

