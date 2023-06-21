"How does that make sense?" – Bully Ray criticizes one aspect of major AEW star's match on Dynamite

Bully Ray was disappointed with the refereeing standards during MJF's encounter against Adam Cole at Dynamite last week.

All Elite Wrestling has often garnered flak for being lenient with their officiating during high-profile matches. Fans have found certain aspects hard to digest, such as a referee allowing tag team partners to stay in the ring beyond the stipulated five count.

MJF and Adam Cole squared off in a World Championship Eliminator match on the June 14th episode of Dynamite. The two brought their A-game to the bout with brutal strikes and psychological tactics. The Salt of the Earth retained his gold as the 30-minute time limit ran out just as Cole went for the cover, thus resulting in a draw.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hardcore legend Bully Ray voiced his displeasure with the poor officiating during the match.

"Why is the ref on the floor with the two guys for a minute before he even climbs back in the ring, walks around for a little bit, and then decides to get to a count? There are more creative ways to do this. Forget about the creativity, there are more ways to do this that keeps the credibility on the referee. I'm actually trying to protect the referee," said Bully Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer further dissected the alleged mistakes made by the referee Bryce Remsburg.

"Then we get to the table spot. They go to the outside. The ref is not counting. They do the table spot. Referee comes back outside, talking to them, talking to them, talking to them, talking to them. Then the referee decides to roll back into the ring, and once MJF gets back in the ring, [the ref] starts counting Adam Cole only. How does that make sense?" Ray added. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Bully Ray emphasizes the cruciality of sensible officiating in a match

Bully Ray never minces his words when it comes to the AEW product. From storylines to production, the seasoned veteran doles out applause as well as critical assessment whenever it's due.

During the same podcast episode, the former Bubba Ray Dudley shed light on the significance of refereeing.

"The ugly is the same ugly that I have been talking about since day one — the referees. When I'm watching a great match, the refereeing in these matches, or the poor refereeing in certain circumstances, is as blatant as the great wrestling. Unfortunately, it does take away from the match because the referee is as much a part of the match as the wrestlers," said Bully Ray. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It will be interesting to see how the MJF and Adam Cole storyline progresses in the coming weeks.

