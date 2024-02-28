"How will TK recover!?" - Fans mock Triple H after former AEW star's unexpected return to WWE TV

Some fans on social media have started to troll WWE for signing Shawn Spears and the rumored debut of Tama Tonga.

On the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Spears, a former AEW star, made his return to the company after five years. Also, there were reports of former NJPW star, Tama Tonga joining the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Spears announced his departure from AEW in December 2023 after a five-year tenure with the Tony Khan-led company.

While WWE has signed Spears and rumored to have signed the other, AEW has allegedly signed Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

Shawn Spears reveals CM Punk was responsible for his last WWE run

Spears was part of the NXT roster as Tye Dillinger from 2013 to 2017. He was released from the promotion in 2019.

In a recent interview with Wrestling is Life is Wrestling, the 43-year-old star discussed how the Voice of the Voiceless played a pivotal role in bringing him to WWE.

"An opportunity came up to for another tryout and the only reason I got that was because CM Punk, who was the world champion at the time, put my name [on a list]. He was asked for 10 guys on the indies who he thought should be signed and he put my name on that list," Shawn said.

He continued:

"I didn’t get back into that tryout because I’d been killing it on the indies. I was just pretty much primarily working in Canada. I wasn’t making waves anywhere else. I didn’t work for any other companies. I got back there because the connections and context I had made my first time around [with guys like CM Punk]," he added.

It will be interesting to see how things work for the Chairman in the Stamford-based promotion.

