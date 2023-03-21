Create

"HUGE announcement incoming" - Fans predict about 2-time WWE Universal Champion potentially joining Tony Khan's AEW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 21, 2023 08:06 IST
Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has made some major signings over the years

The wrestling world shared their interest in seeing former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg make his AEW debut.

Bill Goldberg returned to in-ring action in 2016 when he wrestled Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has had several notable matches and has also captured the Universal Championship on a couple of occasions. It was reported earlier today that the WWE Hall of Famer is officially a free agent.

Goldberg is a free agent- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pWg0NpYvJZ

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to drop predictions their regarding Goldberg's future.

People wanted to see the WWE Hall of Famer make his debut in AEW and requested Tony Khan to sign him as soon as possible.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect HUGE announcement incoming
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @TonyKhan it’s time.
@StillJoaquin @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @TonyKhan https://t.co/M730yaRNbO
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Aew champion before the end of the year 🫣
AEW bound 😆 twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
AEW.. YOURE NEXT twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
TONY KHAN twitter.com/wrestlepurists… https://t.co/XAEJHdnLzr
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Goldberg to aew it’s a lock

Some shared their choice of opponents for Goldberg if he does sign with All Elite Wrestling.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @TonyKhan Sting and Goldberg. One Last Ride
sting, wardlow or keith lee twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…
@WrestlingNewsCo Sting is a logical choice imo
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect The next Tony Khan Dream MATCH?!😱😱😱 Wardlow Vs Goldberg!!!! 😱😱😱
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I want Goldberg to sign with AEW so he can put over Hobbs.
Ight Tony time to book the REAL dream match The battle of the Bill’s!! 🔥😉 twitter.com/wrestlepurists… https://t.co/7PcBcXgA6A
The selling Darby finna do for Goldberg finna be special twitter.com/wrestlepurists… https://t.co/bNCl8iHjJ7
Finally someone to take out the dastardly MJF. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

A few people joked around stating that the WWE Hall of Famer could be the only wrestler to put an end to TBS Champion Jade Cargill's undefeated streak.

Only one person can break @Jade_Cargill streak! Could it be Goldberg! 😆 twitter.com/wrestlepurists…
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Goldberg to break Jades streak 😅

A plethora of wrestling fans did not want to see Goldberg in AEW and warned Tony Khan not to sign him.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Someone tie up TK before he signs him.
@WrestlingNewsCo No one wants to see him in AEW
@WrestlingNewsCo No stop @TonyKhan dont sign him let him rest just stop and nia jax stop dont sign her also there are more important can be good signing..
He's just kidding Tony. Please don't twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
Tony, please, don't even think about it twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Goldberg praised WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Goldberg has had one of the most successful runs in pro wrestling history. During his run in WCW, he was one of the most dominant wrestlers and had a streak of 173 wins in a row.

His last match in the Stamford-based promotion was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022. After a tough battle, the Undisputed Universal Champion managed to defeat the Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time Universal Champion praised Reigns. He mentioned that he had been in the Tribal Chief's shoes before when fans turned on him and it was a hard place to be.

Goldberg added that Reigns has done a good job handling the negativity and he respects his dedication.

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your a** off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time,” Goldberg said.
youtube-cover

Goldberg also recently claimed that the Stamford-based promotion owes him a retirement match considering what he has done for the business. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition.

Do you think AEW will sign the two-time Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...