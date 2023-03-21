"HUGE announcement incoming" - Fans predict about 2-time WWE Universal Champion potentially joining Tony Khan's AEW

The wrestling world shared their interest in seeing former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg make his AEW debut.

Bill Goldberg returned to in-ring action in 2016 when he wrestled Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has had several notable matches and has also captured the Universal Championship on a couple of occasions. It was reported earlier today that the WWE Hall of Famer is officially a free agent.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to drop predictions their regarding Goldberg's future.

People wanted to see the WWE Hall of Famer make his debut in AEW and requested Tony Khan to sign him as soon as possible.

Some shared their choice of opponents for Goldberg if he does sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling Awesome @SpotlightL17 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I want Goldberg to sign with AEW so he can put over Hobbs. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I want Goldberg to sign with AEW so he can put over Hobbs.

A few people joked around stating that the WWE Hall of Famer could be the only wrestler to put an end to TBS Champion Jade Cargill's undefeated streak.

A plethora of wrestling fans did not want to see Goldberg in AEW and warned Tony Khan not to sign him.

Goldberg praised WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Goldberg has had one of the most successful runs in pro wrestling history. During his run in WCW, he was one of the most dominant wrestlers and had a streak of 173 wins in a row.

His last match in the Stamford-based promotion was against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022. After a tough battle, the Undisputed Universal Champion managed to defeat the Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time Universal Champion praised Reigns. He mentioned that he had been in the Tribal Chief's shoes before when fans turned on him and it was a hard place to be.

Goldberg added that Reigns has done a good job handling the negativity and he respects his dedication.

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your a** off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg also recently claimed that the Stamford-based promotion owes him a retirement match considering what he has done for the business. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition.

Do you think AEW will sign the two-time Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes