"Huge get for AEW" - Wrestling world reacts to rumors that Tony Khan has secretly signed 2-time champion

AEW President Tony Khan again made waves in the wrestling world by signing a major star to his promotion. This is none other than Megan Bayne.

Reports suggest that Bayne signed her contract with AEW several months ago, and she has already competed for the promotion on several occasions. Her latest appearance was on the June 7 episode of Rampage, where she teamed up with Emi Sakura in a Dark tag team match in a losing effort against the duo of Maki Itoh and Willow Nightingale.

In total, Bayne has wrestled in seven matches for AEW since her debut in the promotion back in April 2021, which saw her taking on Big Swole on Dark. She is a former OVW Women's Champion and competed for several other independent promotions.

The news of Bayne's signing has excited fans on Twitter as they eagerly await her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Some have also admitted that they were not familiar with her work.

Bayne has also been making waves in the Japanese promotion of Stardom recently.

WWE legend Bully Ray expresses disappointment with Tony Khan after watching AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of Dynamite featured a segment with Tony Khan making a major announcement. However, the announcement revealed that tickets for All In 2024 in London would be available for purchase from December 1, with early access for tickets.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wasn't thrilled with the segment and expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

"Was that a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT?? #AEWDynamite #BOafterdark," Ray tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for the upcoming edition of Dynamite, as he has already announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be in action this Wednesday.

What are your thoughts on Megan Bayne getting signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

