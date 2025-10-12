  • home icon
  • Huge Jon Moxley and AEW star's reference during Triple H's segment following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Huge Jon Moxley and AEW star's reference during Triple H's segment following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 12, 2025 00:32 GMT
Jon Moxley and Triple H are top names in the business [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]
Jon Moxley and a popular AEW star were referenced following WWE Crown Jewel earlier today. This took place during Triple H's time on the desk during the post-show for the PLE.

Tonight's show took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This was the first time the event was held in the country, as this is often held in Saudi Arabia. Similar to last year, the men's and women's world champions from both RAW and SmackDown faced off for the respective Crown Jewel Championships. These were only two of the blockbuster matches that took place during the show.

During the post-show for WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H was around to address all that took place during the event. The crowd behind him decided to mess with him by chanting some interesting names. Both Jon Moxley and MJF came up and were visibly heard during the broadcast.

A clip of the moment can be seen below.

WWE fans sang Adam Copeland's theme song during the Crown Jewel post-show

During Triple H's time on the desk, the fans pulled off all sorts of antics, one of which was chanting "We Want Edge". They did not stop there and ended up singing his theme song right on the broadcast.

This led to WWE personality Peter Rosenberg addressing the Rated-R Superstar and wondering if there was a possibility for John Cena to face him before retirement. Triple H responded to this and mentioned that the Greatest of All Time indeed had so many great figures involved in his career, but he could not work a program with everyone.

"John touched so many careers, was across so many people, helped so much talent along the way, or had moments with him. They all just want to be a part—and I get it. And you just can’t do it with everybody. " said Triple H

This was an interesting response by The Game and confirmation that this dream rematch won't be happening, unfortunately. With roughly a little over two months to go till his retirement, it remains to be seen who John Cena faces off next.

