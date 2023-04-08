Huge "merger" took place on AEW Rampage, free agent's rumored WWE move not happening?

A free agent was rumored to be signing with WWE. But it seems like the move is no longer taking place after the wrestler got involved in a major storyline on AEW Rampage. The star in question is Brian Cage.

The Machine made his AEW debut back in 2020 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, he has won the FTW Championship once and is currently one-third of the ROH World Six-man Tag Team Champions. He holds the title along with his Embassy members Kaun and Toa Liona.

Throughout tonight's episode of Rampage, former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland was teasing a major 'merger' on the show. One of the key matches of the night was between former TNT Champion Darby Allin and Lee Moriarty.

After a tough battle, Allin defeated Moriarty by hitting the Coffin Drop. As the former TNT Champion was making his way backstage, he was confronted by Strickland on the entrance ramp. As both stars stared at each other, The Machine Brian Cage ran in from behind and attacked Allin. Strickland and The Embassy have joined forces.

The Machine was reportedly working for AEW as a Free Agent and was looking to sign with WWE. This 'merger' has seemingly put an end to the rumors.

What was your reaction to The Machine and Swerve Strickland teaming up?

