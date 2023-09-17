Huge upset on AEW Collision! 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions lose on debut

In what was their AEW Collision debut tonight, the outcome ended up in immediate disappointment, as former WWE Superstars Matt and Jeff Hardy suffered a shocking defeat to The Righteous in tag team action.

This was a first-ever matchup between the two duos, but this has been teased for weeks now. Two weeks ago, in the battle royale match to decide the challenger for the ROH Tag Teah Championship, The Righteous worked together to eliminate the Hardy Boyz.

Last night on Rampage, the Hardy Boyz and the Lucha Brothers took on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher, and The Blade. Despite getting the win, the Hardy Boyz suffered an attack from Satnam Singh, which left them laid out at the entrance ramp. The Righteous came out suddenly from backstage, but instead of attacking Matt and Jeff, they simply mocked them.

Tonight, they finally got to share the ring, but despite their best efforts, the multi-time WWE tag team champions' woes continued. They have not had the best of luck in two-on-two action, with their last win being against the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2022.

Tonight's performance was also a statement of intent, as The Righteous have now staked their claim as the new must-watch tag team in the promotion.

What are your thoughts on the Hardys suffering another shocking defeat? Let us know in the comments section below.

