"Huge W. Can't wait to see them there" - Twitter erupts as AEW lands two more top signings

AEW has reportedly signed another major tag team to their company and fans have positively reacted to the news

The team in question is the Motor City Machine Guns consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. The duo is considered one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling and made their name in TNA Wrestling. They have held the TNA World Tag Team as well as the X Division and World Championships. They are also former IWGP Jr. and ROH World Tag Team Champions.

According to recent reports, the duo is heading to All Elite Wrestling after their contracts with TNA end. Fans have given their reaction to the report:

"After speaking to sources, I can now confirm that the Motor City Machine Guns are headed to AEW. Sources have told me that AEW and The Motor City Machine Guns are working on finalizing a deal. It was noted that the deal is not going to be finalized for a bit. However, the decision has been made and a deal will be worked out."

Expand Tweet

The fans believe that the duo will elevate All Elite Wrestling's Tag Team division:

"Huge W. Can't wait to see them there"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long believes AEW CEO Tony Khan is still using CM Punk to promote his company

AEW President Tony Khan recently aired the controversial All-In footage of the backstage incident between Jack Perry and CM Punk. The clip saw Punk choking out Jack Perry and the two were separated by Samoa Joe, Jerry Lynn, Malakai Black, and more.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that he doesn't understand why Tony Khan still brings up CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling:

"Well why wouldn't he? Right now there's number two that they missed, they had him then they got let him go. Now he goes back to WWE and becomes the biggest star on that roster with all the rest of them, Drew, Roman, and everybody. So I don't understand you know what do they keep trying to do. I mean, showing the video now, what does that mean? That really doesn't do anything, unless people just want see what really happened, but I mean this thing is over and done, so I don't understand it." [1:26-1:57]

Teddy Long is not the only legend who has bashed AEW for airing the footage, Eric Bischoff and Bully Ray also stated that Tony Khan should not have released the controversial clip.

Poll : Do you want to see Motor City Machine Guns sign with AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback