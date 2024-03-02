"Hunter did well to avoid it" - Fans are seriously unhappy with popular AEW star's booking

A popular name recently made his debut as an official AEW star on Dynamite, but fans are not impressed with his booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is Will Ospreay. The talented wrestler was one of the major signings of All Elite Wrestling in 2023. The Aerial Assassin signed with the company at the Full Gear PPV event in November 2023 amidst interest from the WWE. However, Ospreay did not begin with the company until recently due to prior commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ospreay made his return to AEW television at this past week's Dynamite. He addressed how this isn't the first time he has appeared in All Elite Wrestling and recalled all of his PPV matches for the company.

Don Callis made his way to the ring alongside Ospreay's opponent at Revolution, Konosuke Takeshita. Callis stated how any outcome of the match would be a win for the Don Callis Family while promoting the encounter for this Sunday.

However, the fans did not like the segment and criticized the company for Will Ospreay's booking.

"Will Ospreay's return to AEW was a complete flop No debate about it," read one post.

Expand Tweet

A section of fans agreed with the above statement and responded with their opinions:

"Why don’t he wear a suit? Look like a star? But he’s a cockney chav gymnast. He would be a mid carder in a big promotion. Hunter did well to avoid it."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kurt Angle believes Will Ospreay is a great fit for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes Will Ospreay is a great addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Aerial Assassin inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling at the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion stated that Ospreay would be beneficial to Tony Khan's promotion.

"Will is a European wrestler, and he's a great technician; I love his work! I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West; they are doing some crazy-a** matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school technique [of] wrestling, which is what I like, and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Will Ospreay will compete in his first PPV event as an official All Elite star this Sunday at Revolution. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will face his fellow faction member, Konosuke Takeshita, in a singles match.

Which All Elite star do you want to see Will Ospreay face in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE