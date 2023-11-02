"Hype disappeared the same night he showed up," "He’s already irrelevant" - Fans are massively disappointed with Adam Copeland's AEW run

AEW has hired many former WWE stars, and it's safe to say not all of their careers have panned out the way fans expected them to. One of the biggest names to jump ship in recent memory is Adam Copeland, who showed up in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream 2023. While it's only been a few months since his debut, many viewers are already disappointed with the way things have gone down.

The star formerly known as Edge is currently feuding with his long-term friend turned rival Christian Cage. Copeland had come to Sting's rescue when he was being assaulted by Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at WrestleDream.

The WWE legend has wrestled only one match in AEW so far. He took on Luchasaurus on Dynamite's October 10th edition, where he came out on top. Adam Copeland is also expected to join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the trio of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at Full Gear 2023.

A Twitter user recently quizzed fans about their honest opinions on Copeland's run in Tony Khan's promotion. As expected, it resulted in a flurry of responses, with many of them expressing their disappointment. A few users mentioned that all the hype surrounding The Rated R Superstar joining the company has evaporated.

Check out the reactions below:

Teddy Long wants Adam Copeland to retire Sting in AEW

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long mentioned that Sting was wise to know when to hang up his boots. Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer added that he would like to see Copeland take on The Icon in his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024.

“For him to step away – and that’s a thing a lot of guys need to learn too: you got to know when to take the cape off man, I’m telling ya. Sting understands now, what’s his age? 64/65 years old? Why not enjoy the rest of your life? I think his last opponent: the guy that just stepped in there; I’d like to see him with Adam Copeland.” (04:27 onward).

Considering just how revered Sting and Adam Copeland are, there's no doubt they could have a match for the ages if they stepped inside the squared circle.

What do you think of Copeland's All Elite Wrestling run so far? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

