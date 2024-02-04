"I can see that be done in a few days" - Fans convinced The Rock taking up WrestleMania 40 spot will force top WWE star to leave for AEW

Following the shocking revelation that The Rock would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, some fans had the idea of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes leaving the company after this.

After winning the Royal Rumble this year, it seemed that the direction of the storyline was heading towards The American Nightmare challenging the Tribal Chief for a second time, and this seemingly being when he finishes the story. To the shock of many, last night on SmackDown, the Rock emerged as the challenger instead.

A fan brought up the idea of him having a similar pipebomb promo to CM Punk where he would express his grievances towards the Rock taking his spot and how, because of this, after winning Seth Rollins' title, he would take his talents elsewhere.

Punk joked about going to NJPW and ROH, so Rhodes could say the same this time but mention NJPW and AEW.

Fans were amazed by the idea because there were parallels to The Straight Edge Superstar's situation almost ten years ago. They then joked about Cody Rhodes namedropping his friends in AEW like Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, or the Young Bucks, similar to what Punk did with Colt Cabana.

One fan even joked about how this could still be repercussions after Cody smashed a proverbial throne using a sledgehammer in AEW a few years ago as a message to Triple H.

Another joked about how Tony Khan could give him back one of his previously prized possessions, the TNT Championship.

Backstage feedback after Cody Rhodes' segment with the Rock on WWE SmackDown

It was Cody Rhodes himself who revealed last night that it was not going to be him who was facing Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania and that The Rock would be the one instead.

The two then shared a short embrace and exchange of words off-mic before The American Nightmare turned around and, seemingly looking dejected, walked backstage.

According to PWInsider, there have been plans set for Rhodes past WrestleMania. He would end up becoming a world champion by defeating Seth Rollins, and he would get to finish the story by SummerSlam by defeating the winner of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in a world title unification match.

If these plans are said to be true, then in the end, Cody Rhodes can indeed still end up finishing the story this year, but this just wouldn't be at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He could still leave the show with the World Heavyweight Championship should he end up defeating Seth Rollins.

