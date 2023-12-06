"I'd love to see him go to AEW" - Fans urge top SmackDown Superstar to leave WWE after contract expiry in 2024

2024 will be an exciting year for AEW and WWE, as a number of top stars' deals with their respective promotions will conclude. Meanwhile, many fans think a certain SmackDown star will be a perfect fit for All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is former WWE Champion Sheamus. He has been out of action for several months following an injury. However, he is reportedly set to return to TV in the coming weeks.

Sheamus' former teammate and AEW star, Claudio Castagnoli, recently spoke to WrestleTalk about how any company could benefit massively by having the former on the roster. This has led some people to think they might see The Bar reuniting in 2024.

Fans believe Sheamus could excel in All Elite Wrestling, with many thinking he would be a great addition to the Blackpool Combat Club. You can view some of the reactions in the screenshot below:

Many fans want Sheamus to have a brief run in NJPW, more specifically, in the promotion's G1 Climax tournament. The Celtic Warrior's former colleague Jon Moxley did the same after his WWE contract expired in 2019.

Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli recently crossed paths outside of AEW and WWE

Just because they are working for rival promotions doesn't mean that Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli have lost contact with each other.

The former ROH World Champion posted a picture with his former tag team partner on his Instagram account in August 2023. This sparked a debate about The Celtic Warrior possibly reuniting with Castagnoli inside the ring.

It's unclear when Sheamus will be back on WWE TV. Meanwhile, Castagnoli will be in action on Collision this weekend as he faces Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament.

Do you think Sheamus will ever join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

