"[I'd] rather see him get jobbed out at Wrestlemania" - Fans react to Sting's embarrassing botched spot at AEW All In 

AEW star Sting recently competed at All In alongside Darby Allin as they took on Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. During the match, The Icon tried to jump on Strickland and put him through tables but unfortunately had to redo the spot. Fans caught the botch and took to social media to weigh in on the matter.

Sting has had a lengthy career. He made a name for himself in WCW. Originally, his "Surfer" inspired gimmick turned him into a superstar, but once he shed the bright colors for Black and White, he became The Icon. However, at 64, could it be time for the legend to hang his boots up for good?

The clip of Sting's painful botch went viral online and was shared by many social media accounts. Fans mainly had negative opinions of the segment, especially after Tony Khan recently praised The Icon's AEW run. A few Twitter users also seemed concerned about the legend and wondered how long he'd be able to continue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sting's decades in the industry have given numerous fans some of their best wrestling memories. Naturally, because of this, they'd like to see their Icon retire before he hurts himself, which is why many wanted him to retire at All In. But, according to Wrestling Observer, The Joker has absolutely no intentions of retiring at this stage.

Missed out on AEW All In? Catch up with the results right here.

Tony Khan believes that Sting is the "most successful wrestler" in AEW

Across his tenure in the industry, Sting has captured many championships. His most notable reigns were during WCW, where he picked up the promotion's World Championship on six different occasions. When he eventually went over to TNA, The Icon also picked up the promotion's World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan looked back at The Icon's time in the promotion and how he's still undefeated. Because of this, Khan claims that Sting is one of the best wrestlers currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

“He’s had some of the most exciting and memorable matches in AEW in the last several years and Sting has accumulated an undefeated record where Sting is, in many ways, the most successful wrestler in AEW.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer's run in All Elite Wrestling will be fondly remembered once he hangs up his boots permanently. While it does still seem to be far off at this stage, Sting will likely want to go out with a bang in front of a huge crowd when the day comes.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE