"I’d release him","Only Brock Lesnar can save him" - Fans devastated as AEW reportedly has no creative plans for ex-WWE star 

AEW has reportedly removed former WWE NXT star Parker Boudreaux from its creative plans. The news has sparked a flurry of reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter, with opinions divided on the matter.

After being released from his NXT contract, Parker Boudreaux quickly caught the attention of AEW's Tony Khan, who wasted no time in signing the promising talent. However, Boudreaux's current injury status has evidently affected AEW's plans for him. He was originally slated to be part of the Mogul Affiliates stable alongside Swerve Strickland, but his injury has forced a change of direction.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported that Parker Boudreaux has been removed from the Mogul Affiliates due to his respective injuries. As a result, immediate creative plans for Boudreaux have been put on hold.

Boudreaux, often compared to legendary WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for his physique and potential, was seen as a significant addition to AEW's roster.

Wrestling fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment in the company's handling of his career thus far. They went as far as suggesting that he should return to WWE, his former home, claiming that AEW has ruined his prospects.

While it remains to be seen how this setback will impact Boudreaux's future in Tony Khan's promotion, it is evident that the injury has caused a temporary pause in his creative direction.

Jim Cornette roasts AEW star Parker Boudreaux's involvement in Dynamite segment

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently expressed his thoughts on a segment from Dynamite involving former WWE stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, with a particular focus on Parker Boudreaux's involvement.

The segment, which took place in December 2022 on Dynamite, featured a confrontation between Swerve and Keith Lee, with rapper Rick Ross also involved. During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette didn't hold back in critiquing Boudreaux's performance in the segment.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spins him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen. It's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said. [From 7:31 to 7:52]

Parker Boudreaux, known as Harland during his time with WWE, had been paired with Joe Gacy but was released in early 2022. Following his departure, he made his debut in Major League Wrestling before eventually signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion in August 2022.

