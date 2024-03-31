“I’d take him over Karrion Kross,” “Didn't see that coming” - Fans in disbelief as ex-WWE star debuts on AEW Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision an iconic former WWE Superstar suddenly appeared on the promotion after several years to compete in singles action. This was none other than Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and fans have been left in disbelief.

Cardona was last seen in AEW back in 2020. At the time he was affiliated with Cody Rhodes and his Nightmare Family faction. He never formally signed with the company, but had two matches with them that year, both resulting in victories.

Tonight on Collision, the former WWE Superstar attempted not only to make his return to AEW but also to leave with Adam Copeland's TNT Championship title. Fans were surprised as no one expected these two stars with so much history to finally have a singles match after all these years.

Expand Tweet

In the past few Cope Opens, several up-and-coming homegrown AEW stars have answered the call. Tonight was the first time someone of Matt Cardona's caliber came out, and the fans seemed hyped for this matchup.

Most fans noted their history, as Cardona used to follow in the Rated-R Superstar's footsteps as an 'Edge head' along with Curt Hawkins. This would be another mentor vs mentee moment, and yet another figure from Copeland's past coming back to haunt him. Despite a hard-hitting affair, Copeland did manage to pick up the win in 13 minutes and retain his title.

One fan loved the decision to the point where he claimed that he'd take the former Intercontinental Champion over current WWE Superstar Karrion Kross.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona teased answering Adam Copeland's Cope Open on AEW Collision a few days ago

A few days ago, Adam Copeland sent a heartfelt message on X(formerly Twitter) after becoming the new TNT Champion.

He immediately received a challenge as Matt Cardona replied to the Rated-R Superstar's tweet, expressing his intentions of being one of the first challengers for the newly crowned champion.

He posted a throwback photo of himself, Copeland, and Curt Hawkins during their time as a faction in WWE. He mentioned how he wanted to have another title, and how he was still undefeated in All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

He has teased facing several other stars in the past, and to everyone's surprise, he stood true to his words and brought the fight to his former mentor tonight on Collision.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Did you expect to see Matt Cardona back in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion