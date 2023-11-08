Ric Flair's shocking AEW debut has raised queries about whether it could create a pathway for his daughter, Charlotte Flair, to make her own AEW debut. Which isn't completely out of the question now.

Putting the thought out in the open, one social media account has posted about the possibility of The Queen coming into AEW, and the wrestling world has a lot to say about it.

Social media is talking about a possible AEW run for Charlotte Flair

Wrestling has had several instances of family members following each other into a wrestling promotion. Jeff Hardy made his debut after his brother, Matt Hardy, joined AEW. In the case of Charlotte, her father, Ric Flair, and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, are both already signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The female AEW roster would, of course, benefit greatly if the likes of Charlotte Flair join them. Tony Khan has recently lost Jade Cargill, one of the most over female wrestlers at the moment. The verdict on whether AEW fans will like Charlotte on the roster is out there. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan thinks the same as well.

Ric Flair has been instrumental in Charlotte Flair's career

Ric Flair is an icon, and he was closely associated with his daughter Charlotte's WWE career. The Nature Boy has been ringside for much of his daughter's acclaimed success.

Flair himself has had a storied career that spans for decades. He has competed for huge promotions like WCW, NWA, WWE, and TNA back in the day. The 16x World Champion is one of the few wrestlers who stepped in the ring above the age of 70. The Nature Boy actually was part of a special wrestling program, Ric Flair's Last Match, back in 2022. In the main event match, he was pitted in a tag team against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and he had his son-in-law Andrade at his side.

