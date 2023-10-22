"I wasn't expecting that," "POUR IT INTO MY VEINS!" - Twitter erupts after former WWE Champion returns on AEW Collision

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black made his return and made his presence known by attacking Bryan Danielson after his match, which was the opener for the show.

A dream match featuring Danielson and Andrade El Idolo took place. The American Dragon won the match, and while he was celebrating, the lights went dim, and right in front of him appeared Black, who hit him with the Black Mass before disappearing into the darkness.

Everyone was in shock, not only because this was Malakai Black's first appearance since All In but because this attack could lead to a potential feud between him and Bryan Danielson and, even better yet, another faction war between The Blackpool Combat Club and The House of Black.

Many fans weren't expecting the return tonight on AEW Collision, but seeing as after a dream match, they could get another dream match got everyone excited.

Check out the reactions below:

Fans immediately thought that this potential start of a feud could branch out to their respective factions, and we could see the Blackpool Combat Club go head to head with the House of Black.

Seeing as it was less than a month till AEW's next pay-per-view, Full Gear, fans immediately predicted that this feud would be settled by then. This could be added to an already interesting match card with MJF and Jay White headlining this.

Fans immediately noticed that this was another dream match featuring Bryan Danielson.

He has already gotten the chance to share the ring with the likes of Zack Sabre Jr., Kazuchika Okada, and Christian Cage this year alone, and to close out his full-time career, more dream matches could be in store for the fans.

The House of Black returns to AEW to attack FTR

Earlier tonight, many were shocked when Malakai Black returned to attack Bryan Danielson. But apparently, this wasn't the last time Black would be seen during the night.

During FTR's match, the lights went out, and Malakai appeared in the ring right in front of the former AEW Tag Team Champions. The lights went off, and the entire House of Black appeared, which would be their first appearance since All In almost two months ago.

They then launched a three-on-two attack on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, which could be a statement that they were back and ready to take over the locker room once more.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what feud arises from these attacks from The House of Black, as not only the American Dragon and the BCC are involved, but also FTR as well.

What were your reactions to this shocking return earlier tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.