"I get Punk back and I lose my queen," "Debuting at SummerSlam?" - Fans react after worrying reports about AEW star's future emerge

The wrestling world recently went into a frenzy after reports of an uncertain future for top AEW star and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill emerged.

The 31-year-old star was undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over three years. She was the inaugural TBS Champion and amassed a winning streak of 60-0. She was recently defeated by Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and has been away from the promotion since.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared an update on Jade Cargill. He revealed that there is no confirmed date of her in-ring return.

"There is also no time line on a return of Jade Cargill. Cargill dropped the TBS title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing and hasn’t been back since nor talked about much. When asked on Twitter if she would be coming back soon, the answer was 'No.' She posted some photos later of her being in Hollywood and wrote, 'Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay,'" said Dave Meltzer.

Following the report, fans were worried and wondered if she would ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Some also were convinced that the former TBS Champion will be jumping ship and signing with WWE.

Cargill recently took to Twitter to claim that she has been enjoying her time outside of pro wrestling. She also replied to a fan stating that she will not be stepping back into the squared circle any time soon.

These tweets have given people the impression that she may be done with pro wrestling altogether and might choose an alternate career path.

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that she wants to follow in The Rock's footsteps

The 31-year-old star is one of the top stars in AEW. She also holds the record for the longest-reigning singles champion in the promotion.

A few months ago, during an interview with the New York Daily News, Cargill mentioned that she aspires to be the female version of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as she believes she has the aura and the look. The former TBS Champion could seemingly be trying out her luck in Hollywood.

“I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura. My spouse, if he was here right now, he would tell you, ‘hey, I want her to sail off the coast of Italy with me and enjoy this retirement.’ But I love working. I love pushing the needle and doing things that people tell me I can’t do. I love a challenge," Jade Cargill said.

It remains to be seen when Cargill will return to AEW. Fans will hope that she is not done with wrestling just yet and will make a comeback, preferably at All In in England.

Do you think Jade Cargill is leaving AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

